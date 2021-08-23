Greg Cote Show podcast: Hear the king of fantasy football analysts help you dominate your draft

The Greg Cote Show podcast

The latest Greg Cote Show podcast is perfectly timed as America girds for fantasy football season and fans prep for their upcoming league drafts. Our Diamond Jubilee podcast -- the 75th episode we’ve done is our Fantasy Football Prepisode!

We are joined exclusively by the head coach and general manager of the famed Greg’s Lobos along with Chris and Yeti and a very special fantasy football expert and rising star in the field -- Sia Nejad!

Sia used to be a successful trial attorney in a major South Florida law firm but set aside his legal career to try to find a niche for himself in his true passion, fantasy football.

How do we know this? Because Sia’s boss at that law firm happened to be Greg’s wife and Chris’ mother.

And guess what? Sia did it! He beat the odds. He is now an analyst on CBS Sports’ Fantasy Football Today DFS show and the network’s First Cut podcast. Sia also is co-host of the Win Daily Sports show on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel Saturdays and Sundays from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Never won your fantasy league? Sia can help. We talk fantasy football Do’s and Don’ts, the value (or not) of mock drafts, late-round sleepers, when to draft quarterbacks, the value of “handcuff” selections and more. You’ll hear answers to questions you didn’t even know you had!

Also, Greg reveals that his Lobos have yet to win a championship in 12 seasons of his PFPI Fantasy friends and family league, and crawls to Sia for advice.

Also in the newest episode:

▪ Greg gives a detailed update on the status of his holdout from the Le Batard Show.

▪ Greg reveals his pet peeves while at a roulette table.

▪ A quick chat about the Le Batard Show’s Suey Awards.

▪ And not one but TWO new songs, one listener-submitted and the other an instant classic from Yeti!

Hear all of this and more in our 75th podcast overall and 33rd of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The GCS also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us a lot. Tell your friends, too.