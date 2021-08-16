Greg Cote Show podcast: Greg reveals all about his holdout from & future with the Le Batard Show

Miami Beach, Florida, December 18, 2018- Dan Le Batard and Greg Cote on the roof of The Clevelander Hotel in South Beach where the ESPN studios are. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

In our new Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, Greg speaks for the first time about his ongoing holdout from and future on the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz. Is his continuing with the show in jeopardy? Greg explains how the dispute is not and never has been about money and what else the sticking point is.

Of even greater magnitude (!), Greg, head coach and CEO of the Greg’s Lobos fantasy football team, welcomes into the podcast a special guest named ... Greg Lobo! (You can’t make this up, folks. Well, OK, you can. But we don’t. Meet Greg Lobo!).

Also in the latest episode:

▪ Greg’s thoughts on the Miami Dolphins’ and Tua Tagovailoa’s fake-game season debut.

▪ Greg explains (but does not apologize for) his controversial column on baseball star-turned right-wing zealot Aubrey Huff and his banishment from Twitter.

▪ Greg comments on the departure from the Miami Herald of longtime colleague Armando Salguero.

▪ And a new Mount Gregmore. Here, in honor of special guest Greg Lobo, the all-time greatest Lobos! (Teaser: Me and you and a dog named boo...).

Hear all of this and more in our 74th podcast overall and 32nd of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The GCS also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us a lot. Tell your friends, too.