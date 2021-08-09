Greg Cote Show podcast: Laughter and emotion as Greg and Chris explore father/son dynamic

Our newest Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, is the 73rd we’ve done in all since debuting last year — and this one sets a record for the most laughter.

Greg, Chris, younger son Michael and Yeti are all featured in the episode as Michael helms a new ‘Greg Doesn’t Know Movies,’ our popular occasional segment in which his two sons try to embarrass Greg with film questions he (probably) won’t know ... except sometimes Dad drops some surprise knowledge.

Last did the movie bit in January; we’re overdue. And this is has a theme: Sports movies. Hear Yeti laugh so hard at something he nearly passes out in the midst of recording the episode.

Also in the latest episode:

▪ Why the majority of us who can’t dance hate the minority who can dance and who are incapable of not showing off at wedding receptions are wherever dancing is done.

▪ Lionel Messi shocking the world by leaving Barcelona for Paris-Saint Germain. What it means for Inter Miami’s hopes of someday landing Messi. And Greg’s dashed dream of Messi signing with the AFC Richmond Greyhounds from “Ted Lasso.”

▪ Greg updates the ongoing GCS decal giveaway. Hear how many fans from 45 different states have received how many decals so far. And find out what so many fans are sending us along with their self-addressed stamped envelopes. Lots of listeners think Chris is too mean to Greg. That leads to an honest and at times poignant conversation about the sometimes-awkward, always-real father/son dynamic of the podcast.

▪ And, as the Greg’s Lobos fantasy team gears for football season, we have reached out to two different “Greg Lobos.” One is the only player named Greg on the New Mexico Lobos college roster. The other is a guy actually named Greg Lobo. Stay tuned for updates.

(Remember now to also follow the Greg Cote Show podcast on TikTok!)

Hear all of this and more in our 73rd podcast overall and 31st of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The GCS also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family.