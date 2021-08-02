Greg Cote Show podcast: Football, family, fishing ‘n Fox. Hall of Fame-bound Jimmy Johnson joins us

Jimmy Johnson through the years as Miami Hurricanes, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins coach. J.J. joins us on the latest Greg Cote Show podcast, out now. Miami Herald file photos

Jimmy Johnson, as he prepares to fly to Canton, Ohio,for next weekend’s enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joins the latest Greg Cote Show podcast — out now — in a fun, candid and at times poignant reflection on his life and career.

Jimmy, who just turned 78, calls right now the happiest he has ever been. Find out why. J.J. does very few podcasts, and we’re honored he made an exception for us.

Johnson’s long career in coaching has included a national championship with the Miami Hurricanes, two Super Bowl wins with the Dallas Cowboys and a successful stint with the Miami Dolphins, then a 20-year run on “Fox NFL Sunday” that will continue this fall.

And now the Hall of Fame.

You’ll also hear Jimmy’s appraisal of Manny Diaz and the Canes, and of Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

Football, Fox, family, fishing — we chat about all of that and more, including his tearful reaction to learning he’d been inducted to Canton, in a wide-ranging conversation we promise you’ll enjoy.

▪ Greg, Chris and Yeti, all married, discuss the small decisions all couples face, such as restaurant booths (same side or opposite?) and hand-holding.

▪ Sports chatter including the Simone Biles Olympic drama, MLB trade deadline and Marlins deals, and NBA free agency and the Miami Heat.

