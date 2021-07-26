Greg Cote Show podcast: How and why Ted Lasso came to be in chat with show’s writer Bill Lawrence

AppleTV+

The latest Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, welcomes in a very special guest: Acclaimed television producer Bill Lawrence — the creative force behind the immensely popular series “Ted Lasso,” whose Season 2 just debuted and is streaming now on AppleTV+.

The show just received eight Emmy nominations, including for best comedy show and Jason Sudeikis as best actor in a comedy.

Sudeikis in the title role is a relentlessly endearing, upbeat, one-of-a-kind character as the American coach of an English Premier League soccer club despite knowing little about the sport.

Lawrence discusses how and why that character came to be written and why he thinks so many people love Ted.

In a fun, wide-ranging conversation, Lawrence (a fan of our podcast) also talks about why he loved it when the Le Batard Show would clip Greg on a hard network out, his rivalry with fellow TV producer Mike Schur, the red carpet and awards shows and more.

Oh, and Greg shamelessly asks Bill to sneak a Greg Cote Show decal into a future episode of “Ted Lasso.” Might he? Tune in to find out!

Also in the latest episode:

▪ A GCS decal giveaway update.

▪ Deion Sanders demanding reporters call him “Coach” reminded Greg of the first time he ever met Don Shula. But the story isn’t what you think.

▪ We discuss the origin of the phrase “shooting the ****,” and whether a gauntlet is something you throw down or run through.

▪ The amusement park-like slide at the Dolphins’ new $135 million training facility.

▪ The strangest Summer Olympics that ever were.

▪ NFL continuing to put the hammer down on unvaccinated players.

▪ A two-part live report by Greg and Chris from the recent 5-0 home loss by the sad Inter Miami soccer team. (Drinking may or may not have been involved).

▪ And the Mount Gregmore of Summer Olympic sports I’d do away with. (Gregmore-hating Chris actually liked this installment).

