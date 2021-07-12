Greg Cote Show podcast: Tahoe Special! Justin Timberlake, Ray Romano, Earth Wind & Fire and more!

Welcome back to The Greg Cote Show podcast -- Tahoe Special -- out now! We make history with the first episode in our 16-month annals (I think) to be produced and recorded on location, out of town.

Greg and Chris were a part of a group repping the Dan Le Batard Show in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, at the annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Greg, Chris and Stugotz played in the Thursday pro-am in a fivesome along with defending tournament champion Mardy Fish and (of all people) Philip Bailey, the lead singer of Earth, Wild & Fire.

We spent three-plus days there in all and in this latest episode we share tales of our sojourn from on and off the course. Chris (Fancy Lad) Wittyngham and Tony Calatayud from the Shipping Container were a part of our crew, and a boatload of fun was had.

Some of the stuff you will hear in our latest episode:

▪ Wittyngham defends using an ironing board in his hotel room and saying (proudly), “The iron is the first thing I look for in a room.”

▪ Chris parlays a blackjack dealer’s error into a big casino score, and Fancy Lad calls him out for not being honest and refusing the unearned money. (Would you?)

▪ Justin Timberlake breaks into an impromptu version of the song “Y.M.C.A.” at a pretournament players meting.

▪ TV star Ray Romano hits Chris with a tee shot. (Fun fact: They are related by marriage. Chris’ wife’s father is Ray’s first cousin).

▪ We have a chat with Mardy Fish. Greg encourages Mardy to brag about Greg’s hole-winning 35-foot (or perhaps 70-foot) putt. Chris shamelessly angles for a free set of Taylor Made clubs. Mardy explains how he came to be such a huge Le Batard Show fan.

▪ Stugotz makes an unexpected brief appearance on the pod.

▪ And we get the lead singer of Earth, Wind & Fire to sing live in a Greg Cote Show worldwide exclusive!

Hear all of that and much more on our 69th podcast overall and 27th of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The Greg Cote Show also now simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps a lot. Tell your friends, too!