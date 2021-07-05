Greg Cote Show podcast: Greg and Chris fly the episode solo. Then there’s a Dan Le Batard surprise

Cote family

The Greg Cote Show podcast delivers a daring departure in its latest episode, out now. Greg was nervous to have tried it, and Chris makes fun of him for that. Did it work? You be the judge.

The episode is “a couple of guys turning on the mics,” as Chris put it.

No special guests. No third voice. Just a father and son letting the conversation wander Plenty of detours and laughs result. Hope you enjoy hearing it as much as we did doing it.

Wait. Almost forgot. There is, briefly, one third voice, that of Dan Le Batard. We cold-call our buddy twice. First time we get an answering machine. Second time Dan picks up, with unexpected results. Hide the children. (Or at least cover their ears).

Some other stuff you’ll hear in our latest episode:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss and offer details on this week’s Le Batard Show-related golfing trip to Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship. Stugotz, Greg and Chris will be in a Thursday pro-am fivesome along with former pro tennis player Mardy Fish and Earth, Wind & Fire lead singer Philip Bailey. (What could possibly go wrong, other than Greg topping his first tee shot 11 yards as a mocking gallery howls?)

▪ Whatever happened to long-distance charges?

▪ LPGA star Nelly Korda big-foots Nellie’s Diner.

▪ Jim Nance’s new national chain of Butler Cabin roadside motels (we wish).

▪ Did Chris ever really buy Greg a Father’s Day card?

▪ Greg dives into college sports’ new Name/Image/Likeness (NIL) law and the prospect of a 12-team College Football Playoff and how both will affect the Miami Hurricanes.

▪ In honor of the Fourth of July, a new Mount Gregmore of most notable South Florida athletes to have worn uniform No. 4.

