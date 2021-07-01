‘I’m D’Eriq King for College Hunks Hauling Junk!’ It’s strange new era in college sports | Opinion

All of that ... for this!?

Must admit that was our gut reaction on Thursday when quarterback D’Eriq King made history of sorts by being the first Miami Hurricanes athlete to take advantage of new NCAA laws that allow college players to make money off their name, image and likeness.

The NCAA had resisted the progressive NIL law for years but finally gave in after several states including Florida enacted or threatened their own legislation. After such a long fight and buildup one imagined what the first deal struck by an athlete might be.

Not that we were envisioning a multimillion dollar deal with Gatorade or Nike for King, but somehow neither were we imagining local deals with a pair of Tampa-based businesses: the moving company College Hunks Hauling Junk, and Murphy Auto Group.

So will King soon be cocking his arm to pass on the side of a moving van? Or in a TV ad hawking used Buicks? (ESPN reported UM safety Bubba Bolden also has a deal with the companies).

Hey, does not the road to riches always begin with one small step?

The two deals combined reportedly are worth a bit more than $20,000.

If that’s what the quality starting quarterback is getting, we imagine the backup long snapper is presently negotiating a deal with Al’s Bike Shop for 20 bucks a week and three hours a week of a Schwinn loaner.

(A backup on the Canes women’s rowing team, unable to secure an endorsement deal, has opened up a boutique lemonade stand outside her dorm).

But King isn’t stopping there. The dawn of this new law has not caught him unprepared, apparently.

When you’re rehabbing from a knee injury for several months, you have time to wheel and deal.

King and Florida State QB Mackenzie Milton have co-founded Dreamfield, which will schedule autograph signings, speaking appearances and such for athletes. The venture will included digital sports trading cards.

King also has a new deal with restaurant/bar The Wharf Miami to make paid appearances.

Almost forgot: Find clothing and memorabilia now at deriqkingshop.com. (Buy a signed authentic helmet for the low, low price of $599.99!).

We imagine the King empire has just begun.

With luck, he will still find time to attend classes and make appearances (unpaid) at football practices. His knee is progressing nicely, and he is expected to be be ready to go September 4 vs. national champion Alabama in Atlanta.

With the Canes an 18-point underdog, imagine the significance of a UM victory!?

King’s autographed helmet would spike 20 percent in value! The phones would be ringin’ off the hook at College Hunks Hauling Junk!

There is the potential in this new NIL law to be a locker room distraction and sow jealousy among the team.

There also is the potential for it to be just another recruiting tool, and maybe a big one. That is why UM athletics on Thursday announced Ignite, a new initiative aimed at helping Canes athletes enhance their brands and take advantage of the new NIL law.

“Whatever it ends up being,” said football coach Manny Diaz of the new law, “what’s important is that Miami dominates.”

Today, College Hunks Hauling Junk. Tomorrow, the world!