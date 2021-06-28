Greg Cote Show podcast: Surfside tragedy. And ESPN’s Izzy Gutierrez on Carl Nassib’s NFL history

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history last week in coming out as the first active, openly gay player in the NFL. ESPN’s Israel Gutierrez, himself gay, joins thisd week’s Greg Cote Show podcast to discuss. AP

You know The Greg Cote Show podcast mines for laughs and fun first. And there’s plenty of that here, too. But in our latest episode, out now, we can’t ignore the serious headlines in sports and in our own backyard.

So in this epsiode:

▪ Two longtime South Florida journalists, myself and veteran TV reporter Ari Odzer of WTVJ-NBC6, share thoughts and personal feelings on the unfolding tragedy in our own backyard: the deadly collapse of Champlain South Towers in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The death toll was nine as of Sunday but expected to rise exponentially as more and more bodies were found in the wreckage.

▪ Another guest, Izzy Gutierrez of ESPN, joins us to discuss the Los Angeles Raiders’ Carl Nassib coming out last week as the first active, openly gay player in NFL history — seen as a groudbreaking advancement in American professional men’s sports. Gutierrez, who himself came out as a gay a few years ago, talks about the road ahead for Nassib.

Also on the new podcast:

▪ Greg plots to enlist rising women’s golf star Nelly Korda as the new face of Nellie’s Diner, one of our show’s new sponsors.

▪ Blueprint vs. map.

▪ Find out who attacks a head cold like nobody else on Earth.

▪ Chris tries to start a Ben Simmons-to-Miami Heat groundswell but NBA expert Izzy is having none of it, noting, “People don’t like Ben Simmons in the league. In that locker rom he’s unlikable.”

Hear all of that and much more on our 67th podcast overall and silver anniversary 25th of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The Greg Cote Show also now simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us. Tell your friends, too!