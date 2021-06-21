Greg Cote Show podcast: Chris Bosh on new book, the Big 3, how his career ended and finding peace

Greg Cote Show

The newest episode of The Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, welcomes in a guest especially dear to Miami and Heat fans — newly minted Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh!

He breaks the record for tallest guest in our show’s history, and also delivers one of the favorite conversations we have had with anybody.

Bosh discusses what inspired his new book, “Letters to a Young Athlete,” recalls the one moment during the Big 3 era when he felt the greatest bond and camaraderie with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, and shares the heartache that came with the way his NBA career was ended prematurely by blood clots.

Plenty of fun stuff with Bosh, too, including his love of music and his first job working at a Blockbuster Video. store. (Also, for reasons unknown, Chris Cote asks Bosh about being swallowed by a whale).

Also on the new podcast:

▪ We discuss the extreme rebranding undertaken by Victoria’s Secret as the lingerie chain tries to pivot from exploitation and sexism to female empowerment — enlisting Megan Rapinoe for the cause.

▪ Greg, in a wild detour, riffs on the tragic life of painter Vincent Van Gogh.

▪ We discuss Cole Beasley, the Buffalo Bills receiver and adamant antivaxxer.

▪ There’s a brand new Mount Gregmore of 1960s sitcoms with the most ridiculous premise.

▪ Also: Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees tribute; the shortest Father’s Day conversation in podcast history; and Greg makes another admission about learning something technological that most others have known for years, if not decades. (Oh, and the GCS decals have arrived!)

Hear all of that and much more on our 66th podcast overall and 24th of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The Greg Cote Show also now simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us. Tell your friends, too!