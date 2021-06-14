Greg Cote Show podcast: Jessica Smetana from Le Batard Show joins us. (Did we get too personal?)

The latest episode of The Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, welcomes in Jessica Smetana for a fun but revealing conversation with the newest member of the Shipping Container from the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz.

Does the chat delve into areas too personal? Chris thinks so. Now you listen and judge for yourself.

We talk with Jessica about: Makeup vs. au naturale; eating meat with her hands because she’s anti-silverware; the most crushing defeat of her sports career; baking cakes; and why her sister lives in the African nation of Angola.

Also: Jessica discusses being a Sports Illustrated union rep as the company crumbled; how she got an offer from Meadowlark Media/Le Batard Show; growing up as her mom struggled with brain cancer; and the challenges of a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend as she relocates to Miami.

Also on the new podcast:

▪ We are joined by Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports in his alter ego as “DeArdo the Magnificant.” Hear him flex him unbelievable, encyclopedic knowledge of Super Bowl and NBA Finals. You will be astounded as we attempt to trip him up in a game show quiz hosted by Yetiu.

▪ Chris Wittyngham makes a brief surprise cameo appearance. (But please listen anyway).

▪ Greg tries to explain why he just ordered 1,000 Greg Cote Show podcast decals with zero idea how to distribute them.

▪ The guys discuss the contents of Queen Elizabeth’s ubiquitous handbag, and personal bathroom wiping habits.

