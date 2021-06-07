Greg Cote Show podcast: A belly button doctor, a psychic, Messi and an angry wife at 4 a.m.

The new episode of The Greg Cote Show, out now, is unlike any we have done in the 15-month history of our podcast. For starters, it was recorded live, nonstop, from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. Also, it was recorded as a one-hour segment of the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz’s 24-hour Friday/Saturday marathon broadcast.

(Cannot thank Dan enough for the coveted time slot!)

More than 10,000 fans stayed up that late (early?) to watch us live on Le Batard’s YouTube channel. Now, those of you not crazy enough to have done so get to hear it as our podcast, at your convenience, starting today.

Even if so you saw it live you will want to listen again because we include a new, podcast-exclusive intro.

Podcast highlights:

▪ Dr. John Roberts (sounds like a made-up name but isn’t), a radiologist from Tupelo, Mississippi, specializing in abdominal imaging, joins us to diagnose and map a course of action for Greg’s belly button abnormality; i.e., the nose above my navel.

▪ A professional psychic and holistic healer from Miami and Maui, Hawaii, Natalie Young, joins us to discuss her gift and the tragic dream that led to its realization. Also, she miraculously analyzes Greg based his appearance and voice.

We’re joined in the pod by executive producer Chris Cote and assistant Yeti Blanc as always. You will also hear to varying degrees from the Le Batrd Show’s Mike Ryan, Roy Bellamy, Jessica Smetana, Chris Wittyngham and Tony Calatayud. Included:

▪ Greg shares a drunken Super Bowl Week story involving the ex-wife of a former Notre Dame quarterback.

▪ Greg awakens his wife with an unexpected phone call at 4:15 a.m.

▪ Witty, a.k.a the Fancy Lad, reveals a bizarre pre-sleep ritual and dons a ballcap with disastrous results.

▪ Jessica revels she is Greg’s daughter.

▪ Greg discusses (a report that) Lionel Messi will be joining Inter Miami in two years.

▪ Greg’s Lobos update.

▪ Expecting a call-in from actor/comedian Ray Romano.

