Greg Cote Show podcast: Mike Ryan on Le Batard Show’s 24-hour marathon. And a death in Cote family

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s newest episode — out now — welcomes Mike Ryan, executive producer of the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, for a fun conversation about soccer and the Le Batard Show’s upcoming 24-hour marathon broadcast.

The Le Batard Show will be on continuously from noon this coming Friday through noon Saturday, available in audio and visual form, to celebrate its new sponsor partnership with DraftKings. Ryan discusses the massive undertaking and what to expect.

The 24 hours of programming will include one-hour segments by various podcasts associated with the Le Batard Show — including your own Greg Cote Show. We have been given the prestigious 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. time slot, so we couldn’t be more thrilled (!).

A soccer aficionado, Ryan also discusses celebrating Chelsea’s triumph in the Champion League final, and the embarrassment of Inter Miami’s record $2 million MLS fine for cheating regarding the league’s roster budget regulations.

Also in the new podcast:

▪ Welcome to Loserville as Heat get swept and Panthers also exit in first round, not to mention the Inter Miami mess.

▪ Greg bids an emotional farewell to the Cote family’s beloved pet dog, Riley. Any one who has ever owned a pet and had to say goodbye will be able to relate.

▪ Who is N’Golo Kante’ and why are we talking about him?

▪ Is it OK to have fun on Memorial Day Weekend? Should we correct people who say “Happy Memorial Day”? Greg, Chris and Yeti discuss.

▪ Greg has a new Mount Gregmore of all-but-forgotten dead South Florida professional sports teams.

