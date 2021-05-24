Greg Cote Show podcast: Hear interactive Mail Sack with listeners. Plus Heat, Panthers, Tebow, Phil

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s latest episode -- out now -- reintroduces the Greg’s Mail Sack segment for the first time in months, but in a way you’ve never heard before.

Used to be we’d read listener questions submitted on Twitter. Now we’ve gone interactive! We invited fans to leave their question on a special GCS Hotline, the response was great, and so you’ll hear actual listeners asking questions that Greg (who hadn’t heard them in advance) will answer.

The topics that come up, the answers and conversations that result include: Stag parties and a stolen party bus; my most embarrassing newspaper moment; Chris telling me he lost his virginity; the worst Cote family vacation; Pitbull and cologne; who from the Le Batard Show Shipping Container I’d choose to replace Chris as my son or daughter; a guy named Lou; the Mount Gregmore of states I’ve never been to; and dinosaur-sized iguanas eating dogs.

As you can tell, our listeners are weird. Ain’t it grand!?

Also in the new podcast:

▪ Greg has a dream that involves the late Don Shula and a stampeding herd of wildebeests.

▪ Greg and Chris discuss Panthers-Lightning and Heat-Bucks. Greg: Cats 3-1 down but don’t write ‘em off. Heat lose Game 1 but Milwaukee should be worried more.

▪ Defending Tebow and rooting for Phil.

▪ Why is South Florida sportscaster Jim Berry singing on the podcast?

▪ Le Batard Show has a $50 million sponsorship deal with DraftKings? Well, hear about Greg Cote Show’s new 50-meal sponsorship deal with Nellie’s Diner.

Hear all of that and much more on our 62nd podcast overall and 20th of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The Greg Cote Show also now simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family (now Sirius XM listeners, too). Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us. Tell your friends, too!