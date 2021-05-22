Miracle on ice? Florida Panthers need one after 6-2 loss to Tampa digs 3-1 series hole | Opinion

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Looking on is center Brayden Point (21). (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

If the Florida Panthers are going to win their first playoff series in 25 years, they’re going to climb a mountain to do it.

Saturday’s 6-2 rout-loss in Tampa Bay gave the Lightning a 3-1 series lead in the first round of this NHL Stanley Cup playoffs best-of-7 series. That puts the historical math anvil-heavy on Panthers shoulders.

In league history teams trailing 3-1 in a best-of-7 run the table to win and advance only 9.4 percent of the time.

Florida’s 1-in-10 odds from here are helped by the fact Games 5 and 7, if it gets that far, will be back home in Sunrise. But that is offset by Tampa, reigning hockey champion, being a pedigreed, max-tough foe.

Coach Joel Quenneville must first sort out his goaltending situation, as that has been one big difference in this matchup of two high-powered attacks.

Chris Driedger was pulled in the previous game after a nightmare five-goal sequence against him. On Saturday, Sergei Bobrovsky started in the crease but also was yanked after five times hearing the home horn blast

Quenneville must figure out what goalie he trusts most to limit the Lightning, or if anybody can.

Down 3-1, the idea of deploying super-rookie Spencer Knight might be a surprise ace ready to show. He was 4-0 starting during the season and looked great in the brevity of his debut. But is a kid who just turned 20 ready for the postseason stage and its must-win pressure?

Somebody back there needs to give Florida a fighting shot at three straight wins or the best regular season in franchise history will have gone for naught.

The Cats’ matinee Game 4 in Tampa began one of the biggest days in South Florida sports history, just ahead of the Heat’s Game 1 later Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.

This marked only the third time in the franchises’ combined history that both had a playoff game on the same day. (The only other times were on April 17 and 20, 2016. Coincidentally, those occasions also found the Panthers and Heat both on the road.)

The rarity will recur on Monday, with the Cats facing elimination back home and the Heat again in Milwaukee.

The Panthers ominously trailed 3-1 Saturday after the opening period despite dominating the first 20 in time of possession and shots on goal.

The Lightning struck only three minutes in on an Anthony Cirelli breakaway that caught Florida in a bungled, ill-timed line change. The game was 4-on-4, and the Panthers had only three on the ice when the horn blasted, after apparent confusion on the bench.

The hole was 2-0 7:24 in when Yanni Gourde, at the edge of the crease, redirected a shot from Nikita Kucherov.

Gourde then let the briefly Cats back in the game by taunting and shoving Jonathan Huberdeau for a two-minute penalty. Florida put five forwards on the ice and, fittingly, Huberdeau himself took advantage, depositing a power-play goal at 8:49 and then cupping his gloved hand to an ear toward the suddenly quiet crowd.

Noise again at 16:45, though, as Ondrej Palat, in close, touched home an Erik Cernak long-range blast to make it 3-1.

More noise as Alex Killorn netted a pair of second-period goals to make it a 5-1 spanking and chase Bobrovsky off the ice, replaced by Driedger.

It was 5-2 on Carter Verhaeghe’s goal late in the second, but by then the game seemed realistically out of reach (even before Tampa scored yet again).

The onus on the Panthers to win Saturday was heavy and clear. In NHL history teams that lead a best-of-7 series go on to win and advance 70.2 percent of the time. The Lightning is 11-3 advancing (78.6%) when ahead 2-1.

The odds at 3-1 rocket from big to that astronomical 90 percent. The Cats needed to avoid facing that near-impossible hurdle and instead get to 2-2 and head home for Game 5 full of momentum and belief, but picked a bad day to be off.

Thursday’s 6-5 overtime thriller had given Florida new life in the series. The comeback dealt Tampa Bay its first loss all season when leading after two periods; the Lightning had been 28-0 including 2-0 this series.

Afterward Quenneville said: “All of a sudden, the picture changes completely. We needed something to feel good about ourselves. I knew we had a great run for the whole year and all of a sudden the alternative to [Thursday’s] result would’ve been a really ugly damper on the whole year.”

Saturday brought those same stakes. Such is the enormous difference between going down 3-1 and getting level at 2-2.

Now the Panthers are one loss away from yet another early playoff exit and that “ugly damper on the whole year.”