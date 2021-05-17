Greg Cote Show podcast: Le Batard Show superfans explain the phenomenon, & teenage whiz kid authors

A couple of Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz superfans join the latest Greg Cote Show podcast to try to explain the hows and whys of the loyal, cult-like community of Le Batard fans. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

The Greg Cote Show podcast introduced itself last year as a variety show, and the latest episode out now might be the best example of that of any we have done.

Greg explores the phenomenon of the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz’s fanatical cult-like community of loyal fans — one that only seems to have grown as the show left ESPN, became a pirate ship, and now is poised to begin its DraftKings era.

Juju Gotti, the Atlanta rapper/superfan who became Le Batard’s social media director, sits in with us this episode to discuss how and why he came to follow the show. Another superfan, Yeti Blanc, our podcast’s new assistant producer, joins in the discussion.

Also in the new podcast:

▪ Greg and Chris chat with the co-authors of a new book, “The Stats Game: A Deep Dive Into Sports Analytics in the Modern Era.” It’s a must-hear for anybody into the trend that is changing the way teams operate. The authors, Aidan and Maxwell Resnick, happen to be identical twins. And teenagers!

▪ The guys discuss the exciting time in local sports, including the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem needing only three minutes in his first action of the season to create a memorable O.G. moment.

▪ Joe Biden, worried about the new cat in the White House, leaves another phone message for Greg.

▪ A new podcast sponsor, Nellie’s Diner, makes an appearance.

▪ The new Mount Gregmore of music acts unfairly snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Hear all of that and much more on our 61st podcast overall and 19th of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The Greg Cote Show also now simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family (now Sirius XM listeners, too).