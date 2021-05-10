Greg Cote Show podcast: ESPN’s Izzy Gutierrez on Bosh, Heat, boats, sneakers, Chris’ social skills

ESPN’s Israel Gutierrez, interviewing then-Raptor Kawhi Leonard pre-pandemic, joins this week’s Greg Cote Show podcast to talk Heat, Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame chances and more. AP

The new Greg Cote Show podcast should be subtitled “Three Old Friends Sitting Around Shootin’ the [expletive].” Well, it’s a father and son and their friend, but let’s not get technical.

Greg and Chris have a fun and all-over-the-map conversation with ESPN personality Israel (Izzy) Gutierrez, an occasional but too-rare guest of ours as we mark our 60th episode since debuting in March 2020.

Izzy is an NBA expert first so we start with Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame chances in this week’s announcement and the Miami Heat’s prospects as the NBA playoffs near. Iz also shares his most-embarrassing on-air moments and weighs in on Jimmy Butler’s postgame shot at local reporter Ira Winderman with an exclusive firsthand assessment of Winderman’s hoop skills.

But you know we can’t shut up and dribble. Can’t stick to sports around here.

So before you know it the guys are talking about Izzy’s maritime proclivities as a boat owner, and his couples advice for Chris and his wife Christie after their recent dinner night out with Izzy and his partner A.J. -aka-Anthony. (They’re also setting up a future golf outing. As if they forgot they’re on-air on a podcast).

Also, Greg weighs in on the upcoming Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul farce — so sorry, I meant fight — in Miami.

Oh, and Izzy, a shoeie himself, delves into Greg recently being gifted a pair of cherry-red Nike Air Max 97 sneakers from pal Juju Gotti. Drippin’ it!

Also in the new podcast:

▪ Greg nervously hands over the Mount Gregmore reins to Yeti Blanc, whose maiden voyage someone turns into Greg singing the 1966 song Red Rubber Ball by The Cyrkle.

Hear all of that and much more on our milestone 60th podcast overall and 18th of 2021. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The Greg Cote Show also now simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family (now Sirius XM listeners, too). Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us. Tell your friends, too!