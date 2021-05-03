Greg Cote Show podcast: How the Miami Dolphins won NFL Draft, and Tony from the Le Batard Show

The new Greg Cote Show podcast has on a special guest who fans of the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz will know well from the Shipping Container and be happy to hear from again, because he’s been away awhile. Those unfamiliar with him will be enjoy making his acquaintance.

Talking about Anthony (Tony) Calatayud, the only person on the Le Batard Show to ever outhandsome Mike Ryan.

Greg, Chris and new cohort Yeti Blanc find out what Tony’s been up to and what’s ahead for him in a fun and wildly veering conversation that includes a frank discussion of urination (with a shocking bathroom admission by Greg) and a dive into the mysterious world of sneakerheads that finds Tony a rabidly serious shoeie.

(Wait. Did Tony just compare pricey sneakers to a Rembrandt?)

At one point Chris asks Tony what everyone wants to know: Why did Tony suddenly disappear from the Shipping Container. Will the truth be spilled?

Also in the new podcast:

▪ Greg discusses and raves about the Miami Dolphins’ bounty in the NFL Draft, and why the third, fourth and fifth picks are almost as impressive as the two first-round guys. And Chris exposes the chippy relationship between ESPN rival draftniks Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

▪ How the Arizona Diamondbacks won Twitter.

▪ Why Bob Baffert and his snow-white hair are killing horse racing by being too good.

▪ Also: Greg advises you to please not forget Mother’s Day in what devolves into a sort of audio Hallmark Card. Oh, and a warning: Mount Gregmore has the week off. (We think you will survive).

