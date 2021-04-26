Greg Cote Show podcast: ESPN’s Mina Kimes on NFL Draft, Dolphins. And a call from Joe Biden?

The Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, roars back after a week off to tackle the NFL Draft and especially what awaits the Miami Dolphins. We welcome in special guest Mina Kimes, ESPN’s expert NFL analyst, for a fun conversation in which she and Greg talk about what has to happen for the Fins, picking sixth overall, to get the one player they really want.

Also Mina, a former school Geography Bee champion, and Greg compete in a geography quiz. With surprising results?

Also in the new podcast:

▪ Greg and Chris introduce a third member of the podcast team: Welcome aboard, Yeti Blanc! Fans of the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz will know the name. Yeti is the super-talented creator of parody songs, and we give you a taste in this episode. He will also be the third voice chipping in once in a while.

▪ Hear a phone message that Joe Biden left for Greg. It turns out Biden and Greg’s late father, Wild Bill Cote, were unlikely friends, and Joe still stays in touch. The message includes a bizarre story about fixing flat tires.

▪ There’s a new Mount Gregmore: All-time worst Dolphins first-round draft picks. (Can you guess who’s No. 1?)

▪ Also: Chris on a boat with Mike Ryan and Izzy Gutierrez; Jorge Masvidal, Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul; R.I.P. European Super League; and guys named Josh fighting with pool noodles.

Hear all of that and more on our 58th podcast overall and 16th of the new year. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The Greg Cote Show also now simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family (now Sirius XM listeners, too). Please continue to listen, subscribe, rate, review and tell your friends.