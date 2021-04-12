Greg Cote Show podcast: Former Pirates star Dave Parker and Le Batard Show’s Roy Bellamy join us

The new Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, welcomes in two special guests — former baseball great Dave Parker and, from the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, the inscrutable Roy Bellamy.

Parker, who has a new autobiography out called “Cobra: A Life Of Baseball And Brotherhood,” is on to discuss his long, Hall of Fame worthy career, mostly with the championship “We Are Fam-a-lee” Pittsburgh Pirates alongside Willie Stargell.

One of the forefathers of swagger, Parker admits his disappointment, hurt and anger over being denied Cooperstown as baseball continues to punish him for his past cocaine use. His current battle with Parkinson’s disease as he nears 70 lends an emotional note to his hope of making the Hall, a dream denied him.

Bellamy is on for a wide-ranging chat as we try to unlock the mystery of the quietest member of the Le Batard Show’s Shipping Container.

The last movie that made Roy cry. What’s he’s afraid of. Most upset he’s been with a sports team. Where he naps. The place he’d most like to travel. The Panthers and his love of hockey. Roy reveals it all. We also invite him to let loose that distinctive baritone and sing a song for us. Find out if he does.

Also in the new podcast:

▪ Greg shares his anxiety over slow-cooking an 11-pound hunk of beef brisket on his Big Green Egg, a virgin experience for a ‘cue guy adept at turning a Boston butt into pulled pork but less familiar with brisket.

▪ Greg and Chris discuss The Masters and the poignant prematch ceremony honoring Lee Elder, the first Black man allowed to play at Augusta 46 years ago.

▪ The guys discuss the speculation that Kawhi Leonard could land in Miami this summer if he chooses to opt out of L.A. and leave the Clippers.

▪ Chris makes fun of his father — rightfully so — for a recent mistake he made in one of his Miami Herald columns.

▪ And in the new Mount Gregmore, Greg ranks his favorite food genres and specific dishes within them.

