Greg Cote Show podcast: Broadcasting legend Dick Stockton joins us for a fun chat ... and a song?

The latest Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, brings you a very special guest whose voice will be familiar to just about any sports fan who has watched television over the past half century. He has been part of the soundtrack of your life — whether you know it or not.

Dick Stockton, the play-by-play icon named one of the 50 greatest broadcasters in sports history, recently retired and joins us from his home in Boca Raton for a fun, wide-ranging conversation you won’t want to miss.

Stockton, whose long resume includes Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series and the Olympics, tells us why he decided to quit and what’s next. He reminisces about his career, his philosophy in the booth, the part of the job that annoyed him, and the one call he considers to be his most famous.

The conversation sidetracks wildly toward the end, as you would expect from the Greg Cote Show.

You will hear Stockton, an accomplished singer (who knew?), serenade us with the title song from the 1966 film, “Alfie.”

Also, the unexpectedly playful broadcaster agrees to call play-by-play on Chris eating a bowl of cereal — a sublime moment that Chris somehow manages to ruin.

Also in the new podcast:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss how Croatian pro tennis player Oleksandra Oliynykova sold a piece of skin on her arm at an auction for roughly $5,400 in non-fungible tokens. Inspired, Greg reveals plans to possibly auction off a certain part of his own body. Find out what.

▪ The father and son Cotes engage in a contentious debate over corporate naming rights — most recently Marlins Park becoming “loanDepot park.” Guess who’s on what side of the argument?

▪ Greg weighs in on MLB moving its 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta about Georgia’s new voter suppression law.

▪ A new installment of the popular occasional pod feature, “Greg Doesn’t Know Movies,” in which Chris and his younger brother Michael concoct simple questions designed to expose their father’s utter lack of knowledge about movies. Embarrassment and hilarity ensue.

▪ Also, in latest Mount Gregmore, Greg (who knows TV a lot better than he does movies) reveals his all-time favorite sitcom ensemble casts. See if you agree with his ranking.

