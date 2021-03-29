Greg Cote Show podcast: Tribute to Schnellenberger. And meet man who ate world’s hottest peppers

Legendary coach Howard Schnellenberger passed away Saturday at 87. Hear a tribute to the Miami sports giant on the new Greg Cote Show podcast, out now. Miami Herald Staff

The newest Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, brings in two special guests and offers a triangular menu of emotion, insanity and ... sports!

▪ Emotion: Greg provides a heartfelt tribute to the football life of the great Howard Schnellenberger, who passed away Saturday at 87. From recruiting Joe Namath for Bear Bryant to the ‘72 Perfect Season Dolphins to the ‘83 national championship Hurricanes to the founding of FAU football (and more), few coaches have had a greater impact.

In our ode to this South Florida legend, we also excoriate the College Football Hall of Fame for never finding a place for Schnellenberger despite his accomplishments, and call upon FAU to rename its stadium in his honor.

▪ Insanity: Meet our special guest, who may or may not be crazy. If you did what this man does, you would likely be vomiting into a bucket as an ambulance rushed you to have your stomach pumped.

Mike Jack, 38, of Canada, just set a Guinness World Record for eating three Carolina Reaper peppers in nine seconds. This hottest pepper ever grown has a Scoville Heat Units rating of about two million — or roughly 400 times hotter than a jalapeno.

Hear what that feels like, what it does to the body, what led an otherwise normal man down this unusual life’s path and what’s ahead for this professional heat eater in a fun conversation that takes you behind the scenes to the far reaches of culinary extremism.

▪ And sports!: The Dolphins shook up the NFL Draft’s first round with two major trades. The Heat and magician Pat Riley acquired 20-point scorer Victor Oladipo in a trade-deadline steal. And it’s opening week for the Marlins!

What a week for Miami sports, and so Greg and Chris chew it over with our second special guest, Jeremy Tache’, popular digital host for Bally’s (formerly Fox) Sports Florida. Humor and keen insights ensue. Tache’ is a young, rising star in sports media, although he has never eaten a Carolina Reaper pepper.

Also on the new podcast: the return of Mount Gregmore!

This is our 55th podcast overall and lucky 13th of the new year. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at Miamiherald.com.

The Greg Cote Show also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family (and now Sirius XM listeners, too). Please continue to listen, subscribe, rate and review. And tell your friends.