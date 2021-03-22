Greg Cote Show podcast: Pablo Torre of ESPN on Asian hate crime, con of mammals, his own real name

The latest Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, features Pablo Torre, the ESPN star, as our special guest in a veering conversation that will epitomize what you have come to expect of the unpredictable variety of our show.

We wanted Pablo, who is of Flipino heritage, to talk about the terrible recent mass killing in Georgia, the latest hate crime targeting Asian-Americans. He speaks from the heart of why and how it hits close to home. It is a very personal conversation you won’t want to miss.

But we can veer from serious to silly with the best of them, just as Pablo can pivot from erudite to funny, and so the latter part of our conversation involves the flagship ESPN Daily podcast he hosts, the groundbreaking “trust the process” NBA philosophy he invented, his controversial “Con Of Mammals” theory, and podcast-exclusive breaking news about his real name — what his mom calls him.

Also on the new podcast:

▪ This is the first episode in our year-plus podcast history to record its opening in front of a live studio audience. Hear why the crowd estimated at three (including Greg’s wife) dwindles 33 percent to two.

▪ Greg and Chris chat up as new scientific study that suggests pigs are capable of learning to play video games utilizing their snouts.





▪ Oh, and will there be a new Mount Gregmore? Only one way to truly find out.

