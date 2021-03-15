Greg Cote Show podcast: ESPN’s Sarah Spain on owning soccer team, dinner with Barkley, her future

The new Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, welcomes special guest Sarah Spain, the ESPN star, for a fun, wide-ranging conversation you will want to hear.

Spain describes what led her to become a new part-owner of the Chicago Red Stars, her hometown team in the National Women’s Soccer League. Spain also described her recent dinner with Charles Barkley and his peculiar way of eating a steak.

There is also talk about the “Secret Door” that lets one know he or she has been accepted into the inner circle of Chicago celebrity.

Sarah also talks about growing up to become the sports fan she is, and her long-range ambitions perhaps beyond ESPN. Politics, maybe? Listen to find out.

Also on the new podcast:

▪ We discuss the breakup of hyphenated power couple A-Rod and J-Lo. (Or is it a breakup?)

▪ Greg and Chris chat up the return this week of March Madness, and how the reason Greg is especially interested is the very reason Chris is less interested.

▪ Local guy pontificating in a bar or restaurant.

▪ Disinfecting drones at Marlins Park. (Picture old-timey crop-dusting planes, only much, much smaller).

▪ And Mount Gregmore makes a heroic comeback after last week’s critically panned edition — with an unexpected brief guest cameo from Patrick Ewing.

Hear all of this and lots more in the Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 53 overall and 11th of the new year. (Find the entire catalog HERE). A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 a.m. on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever and whenever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

The Greg Cote Show also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020, just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all, pod family, and now Sirius XM listeners, too! Please continue to listen, subscribe, rate, review and tell your friends.