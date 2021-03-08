Greg Cote Show podcast: Ex-NFL star Ricky Williams talks Dolphins, astronomy, cannabis and more

Miami Herald

He appeared on a national magazine cover in a wedding dress. He abruptly retired on the eve of the 2004 Miami Dolphins season and turned up in a tent in Australia. He unretired and became one of only 31 NFL players to top 10,000 career rushing yards.

Post-football he has taught yoga, become an entrepreneur in cannabis and is now a trained astrologer who has a new podcast rooted in his passion for astrology.

Ricky Williams is a lot of things, but never, ever dull.

The Greg Cote Show podcast welcomes in Ricky as a special guest in our latest episode, out now. Williams can be mercurial but we caught him in a good mood for an illuminating, wide-ranging conversation about why he started his own podcast, his belief in the powers of astrology, how cannabis changed his life, why he sold his Heisman Trophy, his NFL career and more.

Ricky also shares, for the first time, his lasting regret regarding his time with the Dolphins. And, no, it wasn’t suddenly quitting in ‘04. His regret came much later.

At one point in the conversation Williams says, “I can blame the worst situations in my NFL career on [Dan] Le Batard.” You’ll hear him explain.

Also on the new podcast:

▪ We mark the official debut of our new partnership with Miami-based SLAM Radio that will see our pod simulcast on Sirius XM’s Channel 145 Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m. ET starting this week.

▪ Greg and Chris celebrate National Cereal Day by trying to make sense of the unwarranted, lasting popularity of Cap’n Crunch.

▪ Greg takes sides in the LeBron James vs. Zlatan Ibrahimovic beef over athlete activism, and is surprised to learn UFC actually has a rule aimed as safety.

▪ And there’s a new Mount Gregmore starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Chris hates it, as usual.

Hear all of this and lots more in the Greg Cote Show podcast's new Episode 52 overall and 10th of the new year. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020 just before the pandemic hit

Our podcast debuted March 2, 2020 just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.

Thank you all so much, pod family, and now Sirius XM listeners, too!