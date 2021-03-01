Greg Cote Show podcast: A trauma doctor on why Tiger Woods’ injuries were worse than Alex Smith’s

Happy birthday to us! Thanks to you all and your tremendous support The Greg Cote Show podcast is marking its first anniversary with our newest episode, out now.

It’s a special episode in that we have two big guests who join us for great conversations.

You will learn things you haven’t heard about the extent of Tiger Woods’ injuries sustained in last week’s awful car accident, and what’s ahead in his long recovery. We speak with Dr. Daniel B. Chan, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine and Medical Director of Orthopedic Trauma at Memorial Healthcare System.

Dr. Chan, an expert on such injuries, explains why what Woods suffered is potentially as bad — or worse — than the injury that threatened the career of Alex Smith, the NFL quarterback. Dr. Chan also shares the likelihood that Tiger will ever again be the elite player he was.

We also have in Mike Tannenbaum, the ESPN NFL analyst and former Dolphins and Jets front-office executive, to discuss Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa-or-Deshaun Watson dilemma this offseason. He predicts what course the Dolphins will follow ... and it may surprise you.

Also on the new podcast:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss the raging new Mr. Potato Head controversy.

▪ The new Mount Gregmore marks the pod’s 1st anniversary with the greatest events or birthdays associated with March 2.

▪ Oh, and a smidgen of NASCAR talk (involving Michael Jordan and Pitbull) and a debate over the move to make Kobe Bryant the new silhouette in the NBA logo.

Hear all of this and lots more in the Greg Cote Show podcast’s new birthday Episode 51 overall and ninth of the new year. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted last March 2 just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, pod family, and please continue to subscribe, rate, review and tell your friends.