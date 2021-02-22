Greg Cote Show podcast: Greg Camarillo on life after football and his place in Dolphins history

As the Miami Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens at Dolphin Stadium on Dec. 16, 2007, receiver Greg Camarillo runs free with winning touchdown in overtime for team’s only win of season. Miami Herald file

Greg Camarillo. Name ring a bell? He is the former NFL wide receiver owns a most unlikely, permanent piece of Miami Dolphins franchise history. And he was back in the news recently for a series of tweets he wrote about the difficulties athletes face when the cheering — an honesty he was moved to shared upon the death of a former teammate and roommate, Vincent Jackson.

The Greg Cote Show podcast caught up with Camarillo in San Diego to explore more deeply what retired athletes go through.

There’s also much fun stuff as Camarillo recalls how his 64-yard touchdown catch in 2007 saved the Dolphins from historic ignominy by winning the only game in a 1-15 season.

He talks about his career and Dolphins days in a way both meaningful and fun, and you will want to hear it. It might be one of the best conversations we’ve had in the podcast’s first year.

Also in the the new pod:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss Cam Newton getting heckled at a youth football camp.

▪ Greg reveals the big news on the horizon regarding his podcast and Sirius XM radio.

▪ You will hear a parody song making fun of all the “ums” and “ahs” and throat-clearing sounds beleaguered producer Chris has to to clean out of the podcast each week to make Greg sound (somewhat) professional.

▪ And there’s a special edition of Mount Gregmore marking the podcasts’ 50th episode.

Hear all of this and lots more in the Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 50 overall and eighth of the new year. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted last March just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, pod family, and please continue to subscribe, rate, review and tell your friends.