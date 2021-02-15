Greg Cote Show podcast: ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian talks baseball, and our Valentine’s Day surprise

Baseball is back, jack, and we bring in ESPN’s beloved diamond expert Tim Kurkjian on the new Greg Cote Show podcast out now for a wide-ranging conversation about the upcoming season and the Miami Marlins as spring training unfurls.

Kurkjian also discusses the recent unexpected death of his colleague and close friend Pedro Gomez. On a lighter note, Tim reveals his romantic side (and whether he has one) in the wake of Valentine’s Day and other fun stuff such as frozen nets, Hall of Fame voting and making a snowman.

Also in the the new podcast:

▪ Greg and Chris reveal the uncharacteristically romantic Valentine’s Day surprise that awaited their wives Sunday night. Hint: It involved another woman.

▪ Greg explores the public relations mess waiting if Inter Miami president David Beckham signs on as Qatar’s ambassador to the 2022 World Cup, as has been reported in the British press.

▪ An occasional recurring segment, Greg’s Mail Sack, makes its triumphant return.

▪ Hear Greg sing his late friend’s country song, “Letting Go.”

▪ And we bring you a special Valentine’s edition of Mount Gregmore.

Hear all of this and lots more in the Greg Cote Show podcast's new 49th episode overall and seventh of the new year.

