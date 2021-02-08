Greg Cote

Greg Cote Show podcast: Stugotz on Super Bowl, death of his mom, and future of Le Batard Show

We dissect Sunday night’s Super Bowl as only The Greg Cote Show podcast can in our sixth episode of 2021, out now — just hours after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 upset victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa.

Greg and Chris discuss the result and how the Tom Brady/Patrick Mahomes G.O.AT. Bowl played out after having watched the game. Then we bring in a special guest analyst — Stugotz, beloved sidekick and secret sauce on the Dan Le Batard Show — who fraudulently discusses the Super Bowl as if he had seen it even though we recorded that segment on Saturday.

Also in the the new podcast:

Stugotz gets serious and speaks emotionally about the recent death of his mother, and also discusses the futuer of his and Dan’s popular radio show in the post-ESPN era as it moves toward deciding on a new platform.

(Speaking of new platforms, Greg teases his own podcast’s exciting news on the horizon).

Greg slams Hall of Fame voters for once again denying deserving Zach Thomas his place in Canton, Ohio.

We also bring you a new Mount Gregmore of famous University of Miami alumni. The category is the entertainment industry, not sports, and a few of the names will shock you.

Hear all of this and a lot more in the Greg Cote Show podcast’s new 48th episode overall and sixth of the new year. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted last March just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate, review and tell your friends.

Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
