Greg Cote Show podcast: As if Ron Magill on Super Bowl and goats wasn’t enough? It’s the PFPI Gala!

We have co-stars butting heads for the top of the marquee on The Greg Cote Show podcast’s fifth episode of 2021, out now!

It’s Super Bowl Week In America — Old G.O.A.T. Tom Brady vs. Young, Aspiring G.O.A.T. Patrick Mahomes — so naturally we bring in a very special guest, an expert to talk about ... goats. It’s Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill! Who would win a fight between an old goat and a young goat and why? And what does that tell us about thr Bucs-Chiefs winner?

Our pod’s co-star? It’s the legendary PFPI Gala, which you will hear highlights of for the first time ever. The Gala is the Cote family legend that has been a family tradition since 1969 and has been talked about a lot (and mostly made fun of) on the Dan Le Batard Show. And now it comes to life on our podcast.

Also in the the new podcast:

▪ Greg is back in the driver’s seat on a new Mount Gregmore that zeroes in on the best TV commercials for insurance companies ... a treasure trove. What’s No. 1? Find out.

▪ Also, Greg gives a health update.

