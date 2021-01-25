Greg Cote Show podcast: Meet and hear a professional whistler, the Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl and more

Yeah, yeah, of course. We’re talking about the Buccaneers-Chiefs Super Bowl — Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes in the battle of Old G.O.A.T. vs. Aspiring G.O.A.T.

But let’s start with the important stuff. Have you ever wondered, “Whatever happened to whistling?” Have you ever thought, “How come the great whistlers are never heard from anymore?”

If you haven’t, shame on you. If you have, The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new fourth episode of 2021, out now, is here for you.

We welcome in Robert Stemmons, “The Whistler” (@TheWhistler.com), to discuss the fading art of making music with one’s lips and lungs. He’s one of a dying breed, a professional whistler, and he wows us with his story and his performances.

Also in the the new podcast:

▪ We discuss the newly minted Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl, a.k.a. Brady vs. Mahomes.

▪ A fond adieu to the dearly departed Hank Aaron and Larry King.

▪ Greg talks about what angered and hurt him so much about the Le Batard Show reaction to last week’s Back In My Day segment.

▪ Chris’ turn again on Mount Gregmore and he redeems himself (sort of) for his previous abysmal effort.

▪ And a little tease to what might be ahead on the podcast. Hint: PFPI Gala Spectacular.

Hear all of this and a lot more in the Greg Cote Show podcast’s new 46th episode overall and fourth of the new year. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted last March just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.