Greg Cote Show podcast: Amin El Hassan bets Le Batard over ESPN, plus movies, music, South Dakota

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s third episode of 2021, out now, welcomes back friend of the pod Amin El Hassan for a fun, varietal conversation you won’t want to miss.

El Hassan shares personal details of his decision to leave ESPN after eight years to hook up with the new Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz as that show navigates its own move from ESPN to a still-to-be-determined future. Amin, NBA expert, also discusses the blockbuster James Harden trade to Brooklyn, the Miami Heat’s early season woes and more.

Also in the the new podcast:

▪ We bring you a new edition of the popular recurring bit, “Greg Doesn’t Know Movies,” in which Chris and younger son Michael gang up in a (usually successful) attempt to embarrass their father about his lack of basic cinematic knowledge. Will they succeed again, or will the Old Man surprise?

▪ Greg is pleased to bring you a listener parody song called “Greg Cote Killed the Radio Show,” unaware the song has been around for months. It’s good, anyway!

▪ And of course the latest Mount Gregmore comes your way, with Greg back at the wheel. What will be this week’s topic? On cue: “Ya never know!”

Hear all of this and a lot more in the Greg Cote Show podcast’s new 45th episode overall and third of the new year. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted last spring just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.