Greg Cote Show podcast: Paid snuggler, Stugotz on his future and Deshaun Watson-to-Dolphins talk

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s second episode of 2021, out now, welcomes in a special guest you would never have expected (but will be happy to hear).

When we started this new venture last March we promised to be a variety show that would keep surprising you. Here’s the latest: A professional snuggler! You heard right. Lisa Van Arsdale makes a living snuggling, hugging and cuddling with complete strangers in need of such contact.

She tells what that job is like and how the pandemic complicates matters. We also ask her about her famous/infamous encounter with a celebrity client, the actor Taye Diggs. It’s a fun, interesting conversation about an occupation you might have never considered even existed.

Also in the the new podcast:

▪ We bring you a couple of hand-chosen excerpts from Greg’s recent appearance interviewing Stugotz on his Stupodity podcast. Stugotz suggests a controversial Back In My Day topic for Greg. And we ask Stu if he will be staying with Dan Le Batard in the show’s post-ESPN era -- or pursuing other interests.

▪ Greg and Chris tackle the tantalizing speculation that star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who wants out of Houston, might be agreeable to a trade to the Dolphins. Should Miami be interested? (Pretty strong consensus on that ... but will you agree?)

▪ And it’s certifiably the worst installment of the Mount Gregmore ever as Chris steps in, doesn’t prepare and pull something right out his [bleep]. And Greg doesn’t mince words in how he reacts.

Hear all of this and a lot more in the Greg Cote Show podcast’s new 44th episode overall and second of the new year. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted last spring just before the pandemic hit (coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

Check out the new episode now. Stugotz, Deshaun Watson and a professional snuggler. Oh, and Greg shares a very special career milestone of his. What the heck more do you want for free!?