Greg Cote Show podcast: Sarah Spain on Le Batard Show’s magic as Dan leaves ESPN; Dolphins autopsy

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s first episode of 2021, out now, welcomes in special guest Sarah Spain, the ESPN personality, for an in-depth (but fun) discussion of what makes the Miami-based “Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz” such a cultural force — as the show ends its relationship with ESPN this week and moves on to what’s next.

Sarah also divulges what she did on New Year’s Eve relative to notable past celebrations, and shares her favorite impersonation from TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” (it’s spot-on) and more.

Also in the the new podcast:

▪ Greg and Chris offer a recap of a Miami Dolphins season that — on one sad Sunday afternoon in Buffalo — went from upbeat, promising and playoff-headed to ... well, done. Tua Tagovailoa was bad. The defense was worse. We discuss. Mourn, actually. Join the service. All welcome.

▪ Le Batard Show superfan Yeti Blanc debuts his tribute song in honor of Greg’s “Back In My Day” segments.

▪ And it’s the return of Mount Gregmore! That’s right. The Mount Gregmore Name Game is gone, but Mount Gregmore returns in a brand new iteration — and even hard-to-please Chris actually likes it.

Hear all of this and a lot more in the Greg Cote Show podcast’s Episode 1 of 2021. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

Check out the new episode now. Sarah Spain delivers, and Le Batard fans especially won’t want to miss it!