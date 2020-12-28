Miami Herald Logo
Greg Cote Show podcast: Year-in-Review Jubilee! Best, worst, off-key singing, FitzMagic, Cheez-Its

The Greg Cote Show hosted by Greg Cote, is back with a new Holiday Special and Year-in-Review Extravaganza!
The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 42, out now, is a combination holiday special and year-in-review extravaganza! It is guaranteed to be an auditory heirloom that all in our podcast family will treasure! (Disclaimer: “Guaranteed” suggests no legal liability on our part).

In this festive, song-filled new episode, Greg and Chris review the past year (actually, 10 months) of this grand podcast experiment and share their favorite and least-favorite bits from the show — as well as their least- and most-favorite guests, and the most- and least-popular episodes based on listener downloads. Snippets from throughout the past year are included.

Also in the the new podcast:

Greg and Chris discuss their holiday, including favorite gifts.

The hosts rhapsodize about Saturday’s miraculous Miami Dolphins win at the Las Vegas Raiders, spawning a spur-of-the-moment tribute jingle for Ryan FitzMagic.

The guys also discuss the Miami Hurricanes’ upcoming bowl game ... and guess who’s talking up the significance and prestige of the ... Cheez-It Bowl?

There also is big news on the future of the love-it-or-hate-it Mount Gregmore. The Name Game is gone, but what might replace it? We discuss.

Hear all of this and a lot more in the return of the Greg Cote Show podcast with new Episode 42 following a one-week vacation. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — all free, wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

You won’t want to miss our new holiday special and year-in-review extravaganza. Check it out now. All ears welcome.

Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
