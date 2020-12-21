Miami Herald Logo
Greg Cote Show podcast: We’re taking the holiday week off, but wait for the extravaganza on deck!

The Greg Cote Show podcast is taking Christmas Week off, so there will be no new episode dropping Monday as there usually is.

Check out our newest Episode 41, out now. We welcome in a special guest you will want to hear if you own dogs or cats, ever have, someday might or hate people who do. Dr. Zazie Todd is an animal psychologist and shares interesting thoughts on the raising of pets, and gets combative when Greg tries to explain times when his own dog, Riley, seems the dumbest. Oh, and she dispels a major myth about dogs.

It’s an informative and fun conversation, and I apologize in advance for cheating on Ron Magill, the Zoo Miami animal expert whom we’ve had on previous episodes.

Our week off also is the perfect time to take a break from holiday shopping and catch up without back catalog.

We’ll return with a new episode on Monday, December 28, and you won’t want to miss it. It will be a podcast year-in-review with highs, lows, favorite snippets and fresh commentary from Greg and Chris as we put a bow on our first year (actually 10 months) of podding and gird for the new year ahead.

Might there be news on the future of Mount Gregmore as well?

A new Greg Cote Show episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
