Chargers’ Herbert wins Week 14, Rodgers draws closer to Mahomes’ lead in QB rankings

CHARGERS’ HERBERT WINS WEEK 14, RODGERS NARROWS MAHOMES’ SEASON LEAD IN LATEST MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert wins Week 14 honors with a 48.15-point gamer fueled by 36-for-44 accuracy — his second weekly title in the past four weeks in the Miami Herald’s updated Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. Atop the overall rankings, second place Aaron Rodgers cuts further into Patrick Mahomes season lead. The Packers and Chiefs QBS famously star in those State Farm TV commercials; they also star in the Herald Top 20, as one cuts the other’s season lead to only 22 points with three weeks to play. Mahomes won the season title two years ago, while Rodgers seeks his first crown as the greatest active QB to have never won. Rodgers finished second in 2011 and has placed third in 2012 and ‘16. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. With byes now over we’re on a level playing field for the home stretch. The updated top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 14 and heading into Week 15:

Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 14

Rk LW Player, Team Wk14 / Season

1. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 35.65 537.40

2. 2 Aaron Rodgers, GB 47.50 515.25

3. 3 Russell Wilson, SEA 39.30 490.25

4. 4 Josh Allen, BUF 24.90 463.65

5. 5 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 14.35 448.60

6. 6 Deshaun Watson, HOU 25.95 428.05

7. 8 Tom Brady, TB 27.80 418.80

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

8. 9 Philip Rivers, IND 33.20 417.35

9. 7 Jared Goff, LAR 18.85 414.40

10. 10 Derek Carr, LV 32.80 413.10

11. 11 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 35.60 401.35

12. 14 Justin Herbert, LAC 48.15 396.35

13. 12 Kyler Murray, ARI 33.20 392.55

14. 13 Kirk Cousins, MIN 25.25 379.90

15. 16 Matthew Stafford, DET 29.20 368.10

16. 15 Matt Ryan, ATL 15.20 363.00

17. 18 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 34.15 355.15

18. 17 Drew Brees, NO DNP 327.80

19. 20 Baker Mayfield, CLE 29.15 320.25

20. 19 Joe Burrow, CIN DNP 294.90

24. 23 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA DNP 221.45

34. 34 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 26.80 148.70

Bubble: Lamar Jackson, BAL, 269.90. Dropped out: None. Week 14 best: Herbert, LAC, 48.15 (36-44, 243, 2-1 in win). Week 14 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Alex Smith, WAS, 0.25 (8-19, 57, 0-1 in win).