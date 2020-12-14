Greg Cote Show podcast: Animal psychologist on happy dogs and cats, Dolphins-Chiefs talk and more

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 41, out now, welcomes in a special guest you will want to hear if you own dogs or cats, ever have, someday might or hate people who do.

Dr. Zazie Todd is an animal psychologist, professor of anthrozoology at Canisius College, a Pyschology Today blogger and author of the new book, “Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy.”

She shares interesting thoughts on the raising of pets, and gets combative when Greg tries to explain times when his own dog, Riley, seems the dumbest. Oh, and she dispels a major myth about dogs.

It’s an informative and fun conversation, and I apologize in advance for cheating on Ron Magill, the Zoo Miami animal expert who we have had on previous episodes.

Also in the the new podcast:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss Sunday’s Miami Dolphins loss to Patrick Mahomes and the champion Kansas City Chiefs, Tua Tagovailoa’s performance in it and what the result says about the Fins moving forward.

▪ Greg lambasts the new low in Miami Hurricanes football history and chews over the Miami Heat/James Harden rumors.

▪ Also: the end of the Mount Gregmore Name Game, a farewell combining the X’s, Y’s and Z’s. It’s the last of Mount Gregmore. But is it the end of Mount Gregmore? Find out!

Hear all of this and a bunch more in the new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 41. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

