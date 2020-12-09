Do we smell an upset cooking? Patriots-Rams on Thursday kicks off NFL Week 14 | Opinion

New England quarterback Cam Newton runs for touchdown against Dolphins on September 13, 2020, in Foxborough. Newton’s running ability gives Patriots an upset shot Thursday night at Los Angeles Rams. AP

NFL WEEK 14

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

PATRIOTS (6-6) at RAMS (8-4)

Line: LAR by 5.

Cote’s pick: NE 20-17.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

These teams last met two Super Bowls ago in a rather stunning 13-3 New England win, and I would lean defense first and and the under play once more. Pats aren’t the team they were, post-Tom Brady, but they are surging, on a 4-1 run that has them back in the AFC playoff chase, but with scant margin of error. Rams are safer in the postseason hunt and simply not as desperate here. New England stayed in L.A. after beating Chargers 45-0 last week to mitigate the typical disadvantage road teams have playing Thursday nights. (Then again, Bill Belichick’s 10-1 streak on TNF suggests the early start isn’t much bother in any case). These are two strong defenses, but Rams have struggled this season to contain mobile quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Kyler Murray, who serve to neutralize Aaron Donald’s impact. Now here comes Cam Newton, who has been a much bigger threat running than with his arm as his 11 rushing TDs proclaim. And you know Belichick is going to find some way to bother Jared Goff, right? Upset! (And, hey, even if it doesn’t happen outright, am loving a Pats cover plus-5).

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 14 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .