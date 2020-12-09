Bills’ Allen wins Week 13, and a new Old G.O.A.T. is narrowing Mahomes’ lead in Herald QB rankings

BILLS’ ALLEN WINS WEEK 13 AND A NEW NO. 2 CHASING LEADER MAHOMES IN LATEST MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Buffalo’s Josh Allen wins Week 13 with a 59.75-point game Monday night to climb two spots to sixth overall in the Miami Herald’s updated Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. Even bigger news: There’s a new Old G.O.A.T. chasing season leader Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City as Green Bay’s ageless Aaron Rodgers passes Seattle’s Russell Wilson into second place overall. Rodgers gains ground (or air?) on Mahomes but still trails by 34 points with four games to play — a surmountable deficit. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Passers on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the schedule. With byes now over we’re on a level playing field for the home stretch. The updated top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 13 and heading into Week 14:

Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 13

Rk LW Player, Team Wk13 / Season

1. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 33.90 501.75

2. 3 Aaron Rodgers, GB 44.75 467.75

3. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 24.15 450.95

4. 6 Josh Allen, BUF 59.75 438.75

5. 4 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 31.25 434.25

6. 7 Deshaun Watson, HOU 28.05 402.10

7. 9 Jared Goff, LAR 52.55 395.55

8. 5 Tom Brady, TB BYE 391.00

9. 12 Philip Rivers, IND 44.25 384.15

10. 11 Derek Carr, LV 39.05 380.30

11. 15 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 38.45 365.75

12. 10 Kyler Murray, ARI 17.65 359.35

13. 17 Kirk Cousins, MIN 39.25 354.65

14. 8 Justin Herbert, LAC 3.45 348.20

15. 13 Matt Ryan, ATL 15.65 347.80

16. 18 Matthew Stafford, DET 43.10 338.90

17. 14 Drew Brees, NO DNP 327.80

18. 16 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR BYE 321.00

19. 17 Joe Burrow, CIN DNP 294.90

20. 20 Baker Mayfield, CLE 50.70 291.10

23. 23 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA DNP 221.45

34. 35 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 35.80 121.90

Bubble: Lamar Jackson, BAL, 248.75. Dropped out: None. Week 13 best: Allen, BUF, 59.75 (32-40, 375, 4-0 in win). Week 13 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Carson Wentz, PHI, 0.95 (6-15, 79, 0-0 in loss).