Greg Cote Show podcast: Legendary Harvey Greene, Le Batard-ESPN divorce, Dolphins-Bengals brawl

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 40, out now, welcomes in a special guest you might have heard of but will surely want to hear from.

For nearly 30 years until his recent retirement, Harvey Greene was the Miami Dolphins’ media relations director and shares behind-the-scenes stories of working with Don Shula to Jimmy Johnson to Nick Saban. That was after a long tenure working for the New York Yankees and being fired how many times by George Steinbrenner.

Fun tales from a man who spent a long career as an eyewitness to some of the biggest figures in the history of sports.

Also in the the new podcast:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss Sunday’s Dolphins win over Cincinnati, the good and the bad, including Tua Tagovailoa’s performance and the brawl that emptied both sidelines.

▪ Greg shares his personal thoughts on Dan Le Batard and ESPN parting ways and which side in the divorce is poised to come out a winner.

▪ Also: Greg on his love/hate relationship with Christmas decorations, and of course the latest Mount Gregmore Name Game — the W’s. We reveal the Mount Gregmore of the most significant people to have or have had the first name of the winning W name. (Can you guess that name?)

Hear all of this and a bunch more in the new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 40.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

