NFL Week 12 finally ends! And Chiefs’ Mahomes wins it, grows season lead in QB rankings

CHIEFS’ MAHOMES NOT STANDING PAT, WINS WEEK 12, ENHANCES SEASON LEAD IN LATEST MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: NFL Week 12 ended — finally — early Wednesday evening, following COVID-related schedule upheaval. And a crazy week it was. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes scored a season-high 62.10-point game to grow his overall season lead over second-place Russell Wilson on Seattle atop the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. It came as Mahomes outdueled Tampa’s Tom Brady in the G.O.A.T. Bowl. The week also saw the season’s worst performance — a minus 12.35-point game by Denver’s receiver-turned-bad-QB Kendall Hinton, although he did not have the requisite 10 or more pass attempts to officially qualify. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Passers on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the schedule; Week 13 off weeks by Tampa Bay and Carolina end the byes for this year. The updated Top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 12 and heading into Week 13:

Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 12

Rk LW Player, Team Wk12 / Season

1. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 62.10 467.85

2. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 32.50 426.80

3. 3 Aaron Rodgers, GB 40.55 423.00

4. 4 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 39.30 403.00

5. 5 Tom Brady, TB 33.25 391.00

6. 6 Josh Allen, BUF 24.35 379.00

7. 7 Deshaun Watson, HOU 41.90 374.05

8. 12 Justin Herbert, LAC 25.80 344.75

9. 8 Jared Goff, LAR 10.90 343.00

10. 10 Kyler Murray, ARI 17.50 341.70

11. 11 Derek Carr, LV 17.75 341.25

12. 13 Philip Rivers, IND 23.75 339.90

13. 14 Matt Ryan, ATL 22.25 332.15

14. 9 Drew Brees, NO DNP 327.80

15. 16 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 23.05 327.30

16. 15 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 15.35 321.00

17. 19 Kirk Cousins, MIN 52.35 315.40

18. 18 Matthew Stafford, DET 28.75 295.80

19. 17 Joe Burrow, CIN DNP 294.90

20. 22 Baker Mayfield, CLE 32.90 240.40

23. 28 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 32.85 221.45

35. 34 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA DNP 86.10

Bubble: Lamar Jackson, BAL, 228.40. Dropped out: Jackson, BAL, 20th to 21st. Week 12 best: Mahomes, KC, 62.10, season high (37-49, 462, 3-0 in win). Week 12 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Robert Griffin III, BAL, 0.65 (7-12, 33, 0-1 in loss).