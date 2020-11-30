Greg Cote Show podcast: Ray Hudson on Maradona. Also: Dolphins crush Jets, turkey soup

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 39, out now, welcomes in legendary soccer voice Ray Hudson — of beIN Sports, Sirius XM FC channel 157 and Inter Miami — to discuss the sudden passing of the great Diego Maradona and why it hit Hudson and the “futbol” world so hard.

Hudson also appraises the just-ended first Major League Soccer season of Inter Miami, the good and bad.

Ray brings the great intel on a sport he knows by heart, and shares it in his usual mesmerizing manner.

Also in the the new podcast:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss the result of Sunday’s Dolphins game as Tualess Miami tears through the worst team on the planet, the New York Jets.

▪ Greg rips into the NBA for starting its new season so soon after the NBA Finals seemingly just ended, and shares his experience attending his first Bat Mitzvah. There might be some impromptu singing in the podcast as well.

▪ Chris tastes and judges Greg’s homemade post-Thanksgiving turkey soup.

▪ And of course there’s the latest Mount Gregmore Name Game — the V’s. We reveal the Mount Gregmore of the most significant people to have or have had first names beginning with V. Can you guess the winning name?

Hear all of this and a bunch more in the new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 39. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

