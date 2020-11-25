NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Our picks for Ravens-Steelers (and those other games, too) | Opinion

NFL WEEK 12

GREG COTE’S THANKSGIVING DAY PICKS

The year 2020 has been a gruesome challenge, with an ongoing deadly pandemic, racial injustice spawning national protests and a people bitterly divided over politics. If we’re saying grace on Thursday, it could be a quick one. Then again, if you and your loved ones have your health, and if you have managed to tough through this year with your sense of optimism intact, perhaps you have more to be thankful for than ever before.

Maybe a day of football, food and (socially distanced) family will help.

Happy Thanksgiving, all. Now on to our Turkey Day picks!

TEXANS (3-7) at LIONS (4-6)

Line: HOU by 2 1/2.

Cote’s pick: HOU 30-20.

TV: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS.

The NFL’s 15th consecutive year of Thanksgiving tripleheaders opens with Detroit hosting its 81st holiday game dating to 1934. Alas, in a 20-0 loss to Carolina last week the Lions played like willing pallbearers to coach Matt Patricia’s time in Motown. Like a team that doesn’t much care anymore. Houston, by contrast, is clawing back from an 0-4 start with improved defense lately and with continued strong play by QB Deshaun Watson. I would give Detroit a much better upset shot if RB D’Andre Swift and WR Kenny Golladay were healthy, but both entered the short week iffy to be ready. Teams with records like these are inherently erratic and unpredictable, so no outcome would surprise, but Houston has won eight of past nine as road favorites, while Detroit has lost eight in a row as a home dog. Those trends, and each team’s recent form, shapes this pick with some confidence.

WASHINGTON (3-7) at COWBOYS (3-7)

Line: DAL by 2 1/2.

Cote’s pick: WAS 24-23.

TV: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Fox.

Dallas plays its 53rd Bird Day game since 1966 and hosts its 43rd in a row. And this is the first time in that long holiday run that a matchup of two 3-7 teams is for first place in the NFC East. Let’s listen, bemused, as the Fox announcers try to sell this as a high-stakes battle instead of proof positive of the depths of the world’s worst division. Trends point to a happy Jerry Jones up there in the suite. Dallas has won eight consecutive division games; Washington has lost six in a row on the road including 0-4 this year. And Cowboys’ defense has been better the past month or so (albeit from a starting point of awful). So why am I feeling an upset? The No-Names’ D is stout and will bother Andy Dalton, and Washers’ tepid offense has gotten a boost from comeback kid Alex Smith. Past five games for WAS have been two wins and three losses by seven total points. Upset! (Hey, why do you think they call it gambling?).

RAVENS (6-4) at STEELERS (10-0)

Line: PIT by 4 1/2.

Cote’s pick: PIT 23-20.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NBC.

These are the Thanksgiving newbies compared to old stalwarts Detroit and Dallas, but this is the sexiest matchup of the three by a lot — prime-time worthy. If Dad is trippin’ on tryptophan by this time, or knocked out by Old Granddad, wake him. Rivalries are one thing college football has over the NFL, but Ravens-Steelers in their 50th regular-season meeting is one of King Sport’s fiercest and best. You know unbeaten Pittsburgh is due to lose. You know it. (Don Shula is up there rooting for it). You also figure Baltimore is too good to not snap out of its 1-3 skid that has turned a big season perilous. The thing is, a COVID outbreak hit the Ravens this week, closing the facility, and missing players Thursday night will include RBs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins. That’s a lot of bad stuff to face when also facing the Steelers. Having said all of that, a far-more-desperate Baltimore team getting 4 1/2 points still feels like a bargain.

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 12 games will appear online Thursday and in print Friday] .



