Greg Cote
Tough week for Tua and Burrow, but rookie Herbert wins Week 11 in Herald’s NFL QB rankings
ROOKIE HERBERT WINS WEEK 11, MAHOMES GROWS SEASON LEAD IN LATEST MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Crazy week for the NFL’s three high-drafted rookie quarterbacks. Joe Burrow got injured. Tua Tagovailoa got benched, but the third one flew higher than ever. In a battle of Los Angeles, Chargers rookie Justin Herbert wins Week 11 honors with a 57.30-point game in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings, edging the 53.80 game put up by the Rams’ Jared Goff on Monday night. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes earned a bit of breathing room over second-place Russell Wilson of Seattle for the overall season lead. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Passers on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the schedule; Tampa Bay and Carolina are the only two teams still with a bye week to come. The Top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 11 and heading into Week 12:
Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 11
Rk LW Player, Team Wk11 / Season
1. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 48.40 405.75
2. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 38.85 394.30
3. 4 Aaron Rodgers, GB 37.55 382.45
4. 7 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 39.35 363.70
5. 5 Tom Brady, TB 14.80 357.75
6. 3 Josh Allen, BUF BYE 354.65
7. 12 Deshaun Watson, HOU 47.20 332.15
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
8. 14 Jared Goff, LAR 53.80 332.10
9. 6 Drew Brees, NO DNP 327.80
10. 10t Kyler Murray, ARI 35.45 324.20
11. 10t Derek Carr, LV 34.75 323.50
12. 17 Justin Herbert, LAC 57.30 318.95
13. 13 Philip Rivers, IND 37.40 316.15
14. 9 Matt Ryan, ATL 6.60 309.90
15. 8 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR DNP 305.65
16. 16 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 33.95 304.25
17. 15 Joe Burrow, CIN 23.15 294.90
18. 18 Matthew Stafford, DET 11.90 267.05
19. 19 Kirk Cousins, MIN 38.70 263.05
20. 20 Lamar Jackson, BAL 14.30 228.40
28. 26 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 8.85 188.60
34. 34 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 9.15 86.10
Bubble: Daniel Jones, NYG, 208.10. Dropped out: None. Week 11 best: Herbert, LAC, 57.30 (37-49, 366, 3-0 in win). Week 11 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Jake Luton, JAC, minus-9.45, season worst (16-37, 151, 0-4 in loss).
Comments