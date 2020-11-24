Tough week for Tua and Burrow, but rookie Herbert wins Week 11 in Herald’s NFL QB rankings

Read Next

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 38, out now, introduces you to one of the most important people in Greg’s life and Chris’, too — someone who knows them both well and shares stories about each. Our special guest sitting in with us is Christie Cote, Chris’ wife and Greg’s daughter-in-law.

It’s a conversation both revealing and fun as Christie shares the challenges of living with Chris and the one Sunday dinner Greg makes that she likes least. We invited Christie on to talk about the agony of being a fan of the New York Jets (the Dolphins’ next opponent), but hear the chat get wonderfully sidetracked and veer off into how peculiar both her hubby and dad-in-law can be.