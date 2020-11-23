Greg Cote Show podcast: Uh-oh. Greg’s daughter-in-law (Chris’ wife) spills family secrets

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 38, out now, introduces you to one of the most important people in Greg’s life and Chris’, too — someone who knows them both well and shares stories about each. Our special guest sitting in with us is Christie Cote, Chris’ wife and Greg’s daughter-in-law.

It’s a conversation both revealing and fun as Christie shares the challenges of living with Chris and the one Sunday dinner Greg makes that she likes least. We invited Christie on to talk about the agony of being a fan of the New York Jets (the Dolphins’ next opponent), but hear the chat get wonderfully sidetracked and veer off into how peculiar both her hubby and dad-in-law can be.

Also in the the new pod:

▪ Greg and Chris discuss the result of Sunday’s Dolphins game as the Tua Train pulls into Denver. Did Miami fly home with a sixth consecutive victory and a share of the AFC East lead?

▪ The guys also touch on the Hurricanes’ COVID nightmare, the Heat draft and more.

▪ And of course the latest Mount Gregmore Name Game — the U’s. We reveal the Mount Gregmore of the most significant people to have or have had first names beginning with U. It’s something U won’t want to miss. (Sorry).

Hear all of this and a bunch more in the new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 38. A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.