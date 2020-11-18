Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Greg Cote

Expect shootout as Seahawks host Cardinals on Thursday to kick off NFL Week 11. Our pick | Opinion

NFL WEEK 11

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

CARDINALS (6-3) at SEAHAWKS (6-3)

Line: SEA by 3.

Cote’s pick: SEA 34-30.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Quality matchup from the strong NFC West kicks off Week 11, and it’s what I call an escalator game. Going up: Arizona has won four of past five, though got lucky to beat Bills on a Hail Mary last week. Going down: Seattle has lost two straight and is 1-3 since a 5-0 breakout, with Russell Wilson falling from MVP front-runner to just another guy struggling with turnovers. What Chef Russ is cookin’ lately isn’t real appetizing: Seven interceptions in past four games. On these teams’ recent form it’s a mild surprise Seahawks are favored at all over Kyler Murray and crew, especially with Zona having won four of past five trips to the Emerald City. This almost feels like an upset pick, but I’m sticking with Wilson, who’s 4-0 at home this year, to bounce back big. Also had it in my mind that Pete Carroll is good on a short week, so I looked it up. Sure enough, Seahawks are 7-1 with six wins in a row on Thursday night under Carroll. Hawks hope to finally have RB Chris Carson back from injury. That will take some pressure off Wilson. Safer than a bet on either team might be money on a shootout. The week’s highest over/under doesn’t seem high enough.

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 11 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .

Profile Image of Greg Cote
Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
  Comments  

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service