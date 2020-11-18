Expect shootout as Seahawks host Cardinals on Thursday to kick off NFL Week 11. Our pick | Opinion

NFL WEEK 11

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

CARDINALS (6-3) at SEAHAWKS (6-3)

Line: SEA by 3.

Cote’s pick: SEA 34-30.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Quality matchup from the strong NFC West kicks off Week 11, and it’s what I call an escalator game. Going up: Arizona has won four of past five, though got lucky to beat Bills on a Hail Mary last week. Going down: Seattle has lost two straight and is 1-3 since a 5-0 breakout, with Russell Wilson falling from MVP front-runner to just another guy struggling with turnovers. What Chef Russ is cookin’ lately isn’t real appetizing: Seven interceptions in past four games. On these teams’ recent form it’s a mild surprise Seahawks are favored at all over Kyler Murray and crew, especially with Zona having won four of past five trips to the Emerald City. This almost feels like an upset pick, but I’m sticking with Wilson, who’s 4-0 at home this year, to bounce back big. Also had it in my mind that Pete Carroll is good on a short week, so I looked it up. Sure enough, Seahawks are 7-1 with six wins in a row on Thursday night under Carroll. Hawks hope to finally have RB Chris Carson back from injury. That will take some pressure off Wilson. Safer than a bet on either team might be money on a shootout. The week’s highest over/under doesn’t seem high enough.

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 11 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .