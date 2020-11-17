Bucs’ old G.O.A.T Brady wins Week 10, season race virtual 3-way tie in Herald NFL QB rankings

OLD G.O.A.T. BRADY WINS WEEK 10, SEASON LEAD A VIRTUAL THREE-WAY TIE IN LATEST MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady rolled out a 48.05-point game to win Week 10 honors in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings — the old G.O.A.T.’s second weekly crown in the past four weeks. The overall season lead is a virtual three-way dead heat among Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen, with Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rdgers poised in the passing lane. Mahomes narrowly holds onto No. 1 despite a bye week, a rare occurrence. Mahomes and Wilson enjoy the upper (passing) hand over Allen, who has played an additional game and still as a bye week looming. New Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa inches up three spots to 34th overall. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Passers on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the schedule. The Top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 10:

Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 10

Rk LW Player, Team Wk10 / Season

1. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC BYE 357.35

2. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 13.40 355.45

3. 3 Josh Allen, BUF 29.20 354.65

4. 5 Aaron Rodgers, GB 38.25 344.90

5. 7 Tom Brady, TB 48.05 342.95

6. 4 Drew Brees, NO 12.80 327.80

7. 9 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 41.65 324.35

8. 8 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 21.80 305.65

9. 6 Matt Ryan, ATL BYE 303.30

10t. 12 Kyler Murray, ARI 29.25 288.75

10t. 10 Derek Carr, LV 19.70 288.75

12. 11 Deshaun Watson, HOU 21.15 284.95

13. 17 Philip Rivers, IND 42.40 278.75

14. 16 Jared Goff, LAR 37.10 278.30

15. 14 Joe Burrow, CIN 15.65 271.75

16. 13 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 13.35 270.30

17. 15 Justin Herbert, LAC 20.35 261.65

18. 18 Matthew Stafford, DET 42.80 255.15

19. 22 Kirk Cousins, MIN 36.60 224.35

20. 23 Lamar Jackson, BAL 29.45 214.10

26. 24 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA DNP 179.75

34. 37 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 24.45 76.95

Bubble: Daniel Jones, NYG, 208.10. Dropped out: Gardner Minshew, JAC, 19th to 22nd; and Nick Foles, CHI, 20-23. Week 10 best: Brady, TB, 48.05 (28-39, 341, 3-0 in win). Week 10 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Drew Lock, DEN, 2.85 (23-47, 257, 1-4 in loss).