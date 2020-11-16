Greg Cote Show podcast: ESPN star Mina Kimes joins us to talk Tua’s future, Marlins hiring Kim Ng

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 37, out now, celebrates two of the newest faces and most important figures in Miami sports: Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and newly hired Marlins general manager Kim Ng.

Greg and Chris discuss both and welcome into the conversation ESPN star Mina Kimes. As an expert in all things NFL, Mina analyzes the state and future of the Dolphins in the hands of coach Brian Flores, and also how Tagovailoa’s future rates with that of fellow rookie quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, whom Tua faced in Sunday’s game.

Mina, who is Asian American herself, also discusses the ground-breaking hiring of Ng as the first woman and first woman of Asian American descent to be named GM in any major men’s team sport in North America.

Also in the the new pod:

▪ Greg and Chris review Tagovailoa’s third career start and how he and the Fins fared vs. the Chargers on Sunday. Maybe a little Masters golf talk, too? (But no politics, I promise!).

▪ We circle back to the tumult of the past week, with Chris laid off by ESPN but then hired by Dan Le Batard personally to remain on the show — and how that was discussed on the air a few days ago in a heated, at times angry exchange among Greg, Dan and Le Batard Show producer Mike Ryan.

▪ And the latest Mount Gregmore Name Game — the T’s. Another major drops off its most popular U.S. first names of the past century, and then we deliver the Mount Gregmore of the reigning name.

Hear all of this and a bunch more in the new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 37.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don't blame us)

