Russell Wilson’s season-long lead is over. There is a new No. 1 atop NFL QB rankings

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s Episode 36, out now, is a very special one. It is emotional. It is personal. In it, Greg and co-host/son Chris talk about Chris’ layoff from ESPN, which he revealed Sunday night on Twitter — to a huge outpouring of reaction from fans of the “Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz.”

Chris had been a popular part of the show’s “Shipping Container,” as producer and on-air personality, since 2012, and with ESPN full-time the past five years. That was before being caught up as one of ESPN’s 300 pandemic-related layoffs.