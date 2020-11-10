Greg Cote
Russell Wilson’s season-long lead is over. There is a new No. 1 atop NFL QB rankings
PATRICK MAHOMES PASSES RUSSELL WILSON FOR SEASON LEAD, JOSH ALLEN WINS WEEK 9 IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Buffalo’s Josh Allen wins the Week 9 title with a 58.75-point game, third-best of anyone this season, to climb to No. 3 overall in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. The bigger news: Kansas City’s Patrick Don’t-Call-Him-Pat Mahomes is the new No. 1, bumping Seattle’s Russell Wilson to second after Wilson had held the season lead all previous eight weeks. New Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa, after a 35.40 game that ranked 12th for the week, climbs five spots to 37th overall. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Passers on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the schedule. The Top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 9:
Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 9
Rk LW Player, Team Wk9 / Season
1. 2 Patrick Mahomes, KC 50.60 357.35
2. 1 Russell Wilson, SEA 34.50 342.05
3. 5 Josh Allen, BUF 58.75 325.45
4. 4 Drew Brees, NO 48.10 315.00
5. 8 Aaron Rodgers, GB 51.25 306.65
6. 6 Matt Ryan, ATL 40.20 303.30
7. 3 Tom Brady, TB 7.45 294.90
8. 11 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 44.50 283.85
9. 13 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 45.30 282.70
10. 9 Derek Carr, LV 22.25 269.05
11. 14 Deshaun Watson, HOU 31.05 263.80
12. 16 Kyler Murray, ARI 39.15 259.50
13. 12 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 17.90 256.95
14. 7 Joe Burrow, CIN BYE 256.10
15. 18 Justin Herbert, LAC 36.30 241.30
16. 10 Jared Goff, LAR BYE 241.20
17. 15 Philip Rivers, IND 15.35 236.35
18. 20 Matthew Stafford, DET 21.55 212.35
19. 17 Gardner Minshew, JAC DNP 206.75
20. 25 Nick Foles, CHI 42.75 199.40
24. 21 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA DNP 179.75
37. 42 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 35.40 52.50
Bubble: Dak Prescott, DAL, 195.30. Dropped out: Prescott, DAL, 19th to 21st. Week 9 best: Josh Allen, BUF, 58,75 (31-38, 415, 3-0 in win). Week 9 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Brady, TB, 7.45 (22-38, 209, 0-3 in loss).
